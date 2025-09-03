S4C to broadcast final leg of Tour of Britain in Cardiff in honour of Geraint Thomas

S4C will broadcast live coverage of the final leg of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men on Sunday 7 September to mark Geraint Thomas’s final race as a professional cyclist.

The sixth leg will begin in Newport and finish on North Road in Cardiff.

With expert commentary and rider interviews on S4C, fans can enjoy all the action from Geraint’s final leg.

Taith Prydain: Ras Olaf Geraint (Tour of Britain: Geraint’s Last Race) begins at 12.30 on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C’s YouTube channel.

Celebration

“This final leg of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will be much more than just a race — it’s a celebration of Geraint’s remarkable career,” said Rhodri Gomer, presenter for S4C’s cycling coverage. “It’s been a privilege commentating on his career and we’re proud to be capturing this final stage in Wales. It’s going to be emotional.”

S4C’s Sports Commissioner, Sue Butler added: “S4C has covered Geraint’s extraordinary career over the years, and it felt fitting that our viewers should be able to watch him end his professional cycling journey in his home city of Cardiff.”

S4C’s live final day’s coverage will be produced by Sunset & Vine Cymru with commentators Gareth Rhys Owen, Eluned King and Dewi Owen, guests Gruff Lewis and Peredur ap Gwynedd and former professional cyclist Manon Lloyd for post-race reactions ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the drama. The full Lloyds Tour of Britain Men race can be viewed on ITV.

As the peloton powers toward the finish line, all eyes will be on Cardiff and on Geraint Thomas for a spectacular conclusion to a career that’s fans and cyclists across the country.

Taith Prydain: Ras Olaf Geraint will screen on Sunday 7 September. Coverage begins at 12.30 On demand: S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C’s YouTube