S4C to broadcast live darts for the first time

S4C will broadcast the Six Nations Cup of Darts tournament live from Merthyr Tydfil this June, marking the channel’s first-ever live broadcast of darts.

The competition features teams from Wales, Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland, with both individual and team events for men and women. Live digital coverage will be streamed on S4C Clic and S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel over three days, with the finals also on S4C live on Sunday evening. Digital coverage: Friday, June 20, 17:00 to 23:30

Saturday, June 21, 13:00 to 20:15

Sunday, June 22, 14:30 to 18:30

Linear coverage: Sunday, June 22, 19:00 to 22:30 English language commentary will be available on the S4C, S4C Clic and YouTube coverage and is available to watch worldwide. The coverage will be presented by Sioned Dafydd, with Welsh commentary from Gareth Roberts and English commentary available from Dan McCarthy.

Excitement

Dylan Williams, from the Darts Cymru website, said:”It’s exciting to see competitive darts coming to S4C. With the excitement and passion surrounding the sport at the moment, there’s never been a better time for the channel to show its support. “As a supporter of Welsh darts, being able to watch top-level darts in the Welsh language is something I never thought I’d see.”

