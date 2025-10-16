S4C to broadcast WDF World Darts Championships from Lakeside for the first time

Following the success of its darts coverage in June and August, S4C will bring viewers live action from the WDF World Darts Championships at Lakeside this December for the very first time.

The tournament, organised by the World Darts Federation (WDF), features the best grassroots players from all over the world competing for the title of World Champion.

The tournament dates back to 1978 and has featured a who’s who of darting greats over the years, from it’s first champion Leighton Rees through the likes of Eric Bristow, Phil Taylor, Richie Burnett, Raymond van Barneveld, Martin Adams, Mark Webster, Trina Gulliver and in more recent years, Neil Duff, Shane McGuirk, Wayne Warren, Beau Greaves and Luke Littler.

The Lakeside venue itself is synonymous with darts worldwide and is gearing up to hold World Championship darts for the 38th time.

Coverage

Five World Championship titles will be decided at Lakeside this year – Men’s, Women’s, Boys’, Girls’ and Para Darts – with coverage of all five finals featuring as part of an extended live broadcast on Sunday.

The championships begin on Friday 28 November, with S4C broadcasting from Wednesday 3 December. Coverage will feature matches from the second round onwards, including the finals on Sunday, live across S4C’s platforms.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: “S4C is proud to bring viewers live coverage from Lakeside for the first time.

“We’re committed to showcasing the very best talent and competition across a wide range of sporting events. The World Darts Championships is a highlight of the sporting calendar, and we’re delighted to provide a platform for Welsh and international players to perform on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”

Driving popularity

Nick Rolls, WDF Secretary General, said: “S4C’s coverage of the Six Nations Cup and Welsh Open & Classic earlier in the year was first-class, providing a fantastic platform for the brilliant players within our system.

“To have the chance to work with them again on our biggest event of the year, live from the iconic Lakeside Country Club, is brilliant and offers great exposure for the 84 players involved in our World Championships this year.

“Darts is growing in its global popularity and we’re certain that giving the sport we love more UK terrestrial coverage will help drive that on.”

The WDF World Darts Championships will be produced by Media Atom for S4C.