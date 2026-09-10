S4C to continue live coverage of Wales international football

Nation Cymru staff

S4C will continue to be the home of Welsh-language coverage of Wales men’s international football, with all six UEFA Nations League matches this autumn available for viewers across Wales.

The agreement means fans can once again follow Craig Bellamy’s side throughout the UEFA Nations League campaign, with every match broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Wales have been drawn in League A Group A4 of the UEFA Nations League and will play six matches this autumn, starting with an away match against Portugal on 24 September. The campaign will continue with fixtures on 27 September, 1 October, 4 October, 14 November and 17 November.

Coverage will be presented by Dylan Ebenezer, with Sioned Dafydd reporting and analysis from a range of pundits across the campaign, including Owain Tudur Jones, Gwennan Harries, John Hartson, Malcolm Allen and Nia Davies.

All six matches will be broadcast live on S4C in Welsh, alongside English-language coverage on BBC Cymru Wales.

Former Welsh international footballer Gwennan Harries said:

“I’m incredibly excited to see Wales back competing in League A, and it’s even better that every match will be live on S4C, the home of Welsh sport!

“While staying in the league will be a huge challenge, especially with some of the injuries the squad is managing, it’s a fantastic opportunity to measure the progress made under Craig Bellamy against some of Europe’s strongest teams.

“These are exactly the kinds of opponents Wales will need to compete with if we’re to reach Euro 2028!”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said:

“We’re delighted to continue bringing live coverage of Wales men’s international football to audiences across Wales. These matches are among the biggest moments in the sporting calendar, and ensuring fans can experience them in Welsh remains a priority for S4C.

“From Cardiff to Copenhagen, supporters will be able to follow Wales throughout the Nations League campaign with Sgorio, ensuring that all the excitement and drama of international football is available to audiences on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.”

All six matches will be broadcast under the Sgorio brand on S4C

Fixture details 24 September, 19:45: Portugal v Wales 27 September, 17:00: Denmark v Wales 1 October, 19:45: Wales v Norway 4 October, 19:45: Wales v Denmark 14 November, 17:00: Norway v Wales 17 November, 19:45: Wales v Portugal

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