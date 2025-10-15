S4C to show every Wales match live in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and U20 Six Nations

S4C has confirmed a new four-year agreement with Six Nations Rugby, securing comprehensive Welsh-language coverage of the Six Nations Championships from 2026.

The deal will see S4C broadcast all five of Wales’ matches live in both the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and U20 Six Nations, alongside extended highlights of every Wales Guinness Women’s Six Nations game.

The announcement comes as S4C prepares to show live coverage of the upcoming Quilter Nations Series.

Home of Welsh sport

Sue Butler, S4C’s Head of Sport, said: “As the home of Welsh sport, we’re delighted to have agreed this new partnership with Six Nations Rugby, strengthening our commitment to Welsh-language coverage of rugby at every level.

“Alongside our live coverage of the Quilter Nations Series, this agreement ensures that Welsh audiences can continue to enjoy world-class rugby, from the senior sides to the next generation of talent.”

Cultural significance

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer at Six Nations Rugby, added: “The Six Nations is one of the most loved annual occasions in the sporting calendar, and carries real cultural significance for fans in Wales, so we are proud to continue working with S4C to provide free-to-air Welsh language coverage of the Championship for the next four years.

“We are committed to driving the growth of the Women’s Six Nations, as well as our successful pathway competition; the U20 Six Nations, and the partnership with S4C is a key part of that strategy, as another route to engage with these tournaments.”