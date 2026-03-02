Sam Costelow ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations clash against Ireland

Wales fly-half Sam Costelow has been ruled out of Friday’s Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin.

Costelow has not recovered from an ankle injury he sustained in the recent defeat to Scotland but could return in time for his country’s final match of the tournament against Italy.

Costelow’s absence could mean a swift return to the starting line-up for Dan Edwards, who was dropped against Scotland after playing in the previous seven matches.

Jarrod Evans is also an option and Wales’ attack coach Matt Sherratt praised the level of competition between his side’s current group of number 10s.

Sherratt told a press conference: “There’s a real tussle going on with the 10s at the moment.

“Dan (Edwards) was starting in the autumn and started the Six Nations. Sam has trained the house down and deserved that start.

“It’s up to the two remaining for this week now to fight it out to start at the weekend.”