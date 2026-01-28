Sam Wainwright ready to embrace next Wales chance after coming in from the cold

Sam Wainwright is relishing being back in the Wales fold after going from Test hero to spending over three years in the international wilderness.

The tighthead prop was thrust into the spotlight after making his debut as a 65th-minute replacement against South Africa in July 2022 with Wales trailing 12-3 in Bloemfontein.

Wales amazingly turned the game around to lead 13-12 and Wainwright acquired hero status as South Africa – and his direct rival, the giant loose-head prop Ntuthuko Mchunu – were denied at three scrums when on the brink of a match-winning score.

It was Wales’ first-ever win on South African soil and yet, just three caps and four months later, Wainwright was out in the cold with Wayne Pivac sacked and replaced by Warren Gatland.

“It was definitely a big time in my life and career, South Africa was a great experience,” said Wainwright, who has been drafted into Steve Tandy’s first Six Nations squad to replace his injured Cardiff colleague Keiron Assiratti.

“I was 24 at the time and I’d not really played a lot of rugby.

“I’d played semi-pro and 22 games for Saracens but I was around a lot of quality players, so it was a case of giving what I could in that game.

“The history of winning there was massive. It was a huge experience in general, with my family alongside me.”

On hold

Wainwright signed for Scarlets the following autumn, but his Wales career was put on hold after further appearances against South Africa, Argentina and Georgia.

There was no contact with Gatland and, until this week, he had focused on a club career that saw him join Cardiff last summer.

“I had those caps early in my career, but I understood I still had a lot to work on,” said Wainwright, now 27.

“I was quite critical of myself and I went away and worked hard. It’s great to get another opportunity to potentially show what I can do.

“I am a different player now to back then. I’ve got a lot more experience, but there is still a lot to work on.

“My dad (Shaun) passed two years ago, he was a huge influence on me and he was my best friend.

“When I got the call I thought about him and it was quite emotional. We had aspirations for me to get back to this position.”

In contention

Wainwright now finds himself in contention to line up for Wales’ Six Nations opener against England at Allianz Stadium on February 7.

As well as former Saracens team-mates Ben Earl, Jamie George and Maro Itoje, Ellis Genge – who is regarded as one of the world’s best loosehead props – could be in his sights.

“Whoever is in front of you on the day you’ve got to back yourself,” said Wainwright.

“You shouldn’t be saying no in this environment. If you’ve got that mindset, you shouldn’t be playing.”