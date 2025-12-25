Saracens confirm signing of Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams

Saracens have confirmed the signing of Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams from Gloucester ahead of the start of next season.

The 30-year-old joins the North London club after just two seasons at Gloucester, where his impact was immediate and emphatic.

Williams was named Premiership Rugby Player of the Season following a series of outstanding performances and was subsequently appointed club captain for the 2025–26 campaign.

Williams first made his name at Cardiff, coming through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in 2017. Over the next seven years he established himself as one of the most consistent scrum-halves in the United Rugby Championship, earning more than 100 appearances for his hometown side and becoming a key figure both domestically and in Europe.

His form at club level translated seamlessly onto the international stage.

He made his Wales debut in 2018 and has since become a regular selection, featuring in multiple Six Nations campaigns and at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

His influence was further underlined last summer when he was selected for Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

That tour ended in disappointment for the Welshman after a hamstring injury sustained in a warm-up match against Western Force ruled him out of the remainder of the series, despite him scoring two tries in that fixture.

Speaking after the announcement, Williams said he was relishing the opportunity ahead. He described Saracens as a club he had long admired and said he was looking forward to working with their coaches and players when he arrives in the summer.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Tomos is a player we have rated very highly for a long time, and we believe he will be an outstanding addition to our squad. He is a world-class operator, and we are hugely excited to see him pull on a Saracens shirt next season.”