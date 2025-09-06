‘Save Our Scarlets’ march planned

Martin Shipton

A call for Llanelli people to march to Save Our Scarlets has been made by leading town councillors as the campaign to save the ‘axe-threatened’ region gathers pace.

The WRU is consulting on four options for the future of its elite professional teams, with the preferred model being a reduction to just two professional clubs to create a more sustainable and competitive “winning-Wales” across the game. The other options are maintaining four professional clubs with unequal funding, or reducing to three professional clubs with either equal or unequal funding. The WRU aims to use this change to boost the women’s game, strengthen academy structures, and narrow the financial gap between the top professional teams and the semi-professional Super Rygbi Cymru league.

The four models being considered are

Model A: Four professional clubs with unequal funding.

Model B: Three professional clubs with equal funding.

Model C: Three professional clubs with unequal funding.

Model D: Two professional clubs with equal funding.

The WRU’s preferred solution is Model D, which would consolidate talent and investment into two strong professional clubs, each with a men’s and women’s team.

It would also aim to create a significantly enhanced and financially robust elite system.

The change could mean a reduction in the number of professional clubs from the current four (Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and Scarlets).

Increased investment

According to the WRU this could lead to increased investment in the women’s game; a stronger player pathway and academy structure; and a substantial improvement in the financial position of the professional game in Wales.

A formal consultation period began on August 20 and is expected to last for four weeks.

Recommendations are due to be sent to the WRU Board by mid-October, with a final decision expected within that month.

The WRU has stated that while it has a preferred option, it is open to feedback and constructive challenge during the consultation period to guide the final decision.

‘Passion’

Llanelli Town Council Labour group spokesman Cllr Shaun Greaney, said: “Let’s all support the Scarlets and march for their survival to demonstrate the passion and pride we have in our club. It is vital that the people of Llanelli send out a loud and clear signal to the WRU that we will fight tooth and nail to ensure the Scarlets survive going forward.

“Llanelli cannot afford to lose the Scarlets, or for their magnificent stadium to become a white elephant. To axe the Scarlets would be a huge nail in the coffin of our proud town, and would be a shattering blow to the many thousands of fans who have supported the club through thick and thin.”

Cllr Greaney was speaking after the town council unanimously backed a motion brought by Labour deputy leader Andre McPherson to write to the WRU recognising the Scarlets importance to the community’s social fabric and economic vitality.

More than 400 jobs directly depend on the region’s survival, including those employed by the Scarlets and in the supply chain.

‘Powerful signal’

Cllr McPherson said: “We urge everyone to go on the march to show we are shoulder to shoulder with the Scarlets and send a loud and powerful signal to the WRU – hands off our Scarlets.

“We are justly proud of the club and its work in and with the community. “This is the time for the community to help the club by turning out in force for the march on September 27.

“Llanelli is the central hub for the Scarlets, who are already a region covering west, mid and north Wales.”

Council leader Cllr David Darkin urged everyone in Llanelli who cares for the town to sign the petition.

He said: “This is about the Scarlets, but it’s also about the businesses, the hotels, the pubs, restaurants and shops that get extra trade when the Scarlets play at home.

“They give the area a boost worth millions and millions of pounds.”

The march will go from close to the site of the old Stradey Park ground to Parc Y Scarlets.