Scarlets’ Alex Groves thankful for heart surgery that saved his life

Simon Thomas

Alex Groves has more reason than most to feel fortunate that he makes his living as a rugby player.

Two years ago, it wasn’t just his sporting career that was on the line, but his life.

In February 2024, he underwent eight-hour heart surgery after the discovery of an aneurysm – an abnormal bulge in the wall of a blood vessel.

Happily, the operation was a success and he was back playing before the end of the year, demonstrating his resilient streak.

The much-travelled second row is now plying his trade in Wales with the Scarlets and that sees him returning to his South African homeland, with a game against his former team the DHL Stormers coming up in Cape Town this weekend.

The 25-year-old is quick to acknowledge he considers himself a very lucky man after all he has been through.

“So many people struggle to get paid to do what they love,” he says.

“It’s everybody’s mission to do that – turn a hobby into a living – and I have been in the fortunate position to do that.

“Since it all got almost taken away from me, not just rugby but life in general, it put a whole different perspective on it.

“If I hadn’t had the heart surgery, I definitely wouldn’t have the appreciation for things that I do now.

“It sort of matured me in a way at a young age.

“I’m just grateful to have the family and support I have around me and that I am still here doing what I love.”

Born and raised in Johannesburg, Groves’ talent for rugby caught the eye at St John’s School and he was selected to represent the Lions at age-grade level.

Then, at 19, he moved to the UK to join Bristol Bears and went on to help England U20s win a Six Nations Grand Slam.

It was while undergoing a cardio screening as part of Bristol’s pre-season preparations in 2021 that he first learned of an issue with his heart, as tests revealed he had a leaky valve.

When he joined Sale the following year, a further screening showed the situation had deteriorated and the medical advice was he would need surgery within the next five years.

Yet he was able to carry on playing in the meantime.

However, in January 2024, on his 23rd birthday, he went to see a surgeon in Liverpool and was told about the discovery of the aneurysm and that it needed urgent attention.

“Thank God my parents were in that meeting with me because I completely shut off and everything the surgeon told me from that point on I did not take in,” he says.

“It literally scared the life out of me and I didn’t actually retain any information.

“I was on the car ride home back to Manchester and my parents were having to relay all the information.”

It turned out the condition had initially been missed because of his size.

“It was purely down to the fact that MRI machines aren’t really built for 6ft 9ins broad-shouldered people,” he explains.

“I remember getting into that machine and sort of squishing up and, by doing that, the extra body mass over my heart meant they missed it.

“But fortunately they found it because one wrong hit to the chest and I would’ve bled out in a matter of seconds because it was on my aortic artery.”

‘Scary’

As the days went by following his diagnosis, the reality of his situation began to sink in.

“It was very scary,” he admits.

“I was confident as a young boy that I was fit and healthy and never thought anything was wrong with me. It was such a shock when I found out.

“It went very quickly from ‘Do I need surgery?’ to ‘Am I still going to be playing rugby?’ to ‘Am I still going to be alive in two years’ time?’.”

Reflecting on his operation, he says: “It was terrifying, but I think it is more scary for the people closest to you.

“I can’t imagine how hard that is for them. I just fell asleep and woke up.”

Reassurance

Before drifting off, he received some welcome reassurance.

“I remember speaking to my anaesthetist who was a big rugby fan,” he says.

“He told me the procedure they were doing was as easy as it is for me as a lock to jump in the lineout.

“It’s amazing they’re able to do something like that at that level of ease. I thought then I’m going to be fine.

“It’s amazing how advanced things have become now.

“If I was a player in my position ten years ago they probably wouldn’t have found the problem. Or I would have had to retire or even sadly have passed away.

“Thankfully, it was a success. I’ve never had a problem since. It’s good as new to be honest.”

After a lengthy rehabilitation process, Groves returned to action in December 2024, having been loaned out to Championship side Caldy RFC.

The following year, he returned to South Africa where he linked up with the Stormers. He had a brief loan spell with the Scarlets last season and has now joined them on a permanent basis.

He has featured in all four matches for the west Wales outfit so far this season and is understandably grateful every time he sets foot on the pitch.

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