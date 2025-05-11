Scarlets boost URC play-off hopes with impressive win over Lions in Johannesburg

Full-back Blair Murray scored two first-half tries as Scarlets boosted their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes with a 32-19 bonus-point win over the Lions in Johannesburg.

Murray went over for Scarlets’ first two scores and, although the hosts responded through scrum-half Nico Steyn’s touchdown, the visitors led 17-7 at half-time.

Scarlets, who made it four straight victories, retained their control through fly-half Sam Costelow’s drop goal soon after the restart before flanker Taine Plumtree’s try put them 25-7 ahead.

Lions hit back to reduce the deficit to 25-20 when wing Richard Kriel went over twice in the space of 11 minutes, his second unconverted effort coming just after the hour mark.

Strong finish

But Scarlets regained the initiative and a strong finish was rewarded with a fourth try through centre Johnny Williams.

Costelow landed a late penalty to take his match points tally to 12, which also included three conversions.

Scarlets’ fast start in Johannesburg was all the more impressive as they had been reduced to 14 men in the fifth minute when second row Sam Lousi received a yellow card.

Dwayne Peel’s side moved up to sixth in the table after their triumph, two points behind fifth-placed Stormers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

