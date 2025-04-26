Scarlets celebrate victory over United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster

Scarlets celebrated victory over leaders Leinster for the first time since December 2018 with a 35-22 United Rugby Championship victory to keep their hopes of an end-of-season play-off spot alive.

It was just Leinster’s second defeat of the season and a first Scarlets win over an Irish province since March 2021.

Four tries

The impressive hosts scored four tries through Tom Rogers, Joe Roberts, Gareth Davies and Taine Plumtree, while Sam Costelow kicked a penalty and three conversions, with Ioan Lloyd adding two penalties.

Jamie Osborne, James Culhane and Diarmuid Mangan scored Leinster’s tries with Ross Byrne converting two and adding a penalty.

Scarlets had the first chance for points but Costelow missed badly with a straightforward penalty.

However the Welsh region were not to be denied and soon took the lead. A powerful burst from Plumtree broke the defence for the supporting Davies to race in under the posts.

Costelow converted and added a penalty before Leinster suffered another blow when their lock Brian Deeny departed with a leg injury.

A penalty from Byrne put the Irish side on the scoreboard but Scarlets soon responded with their second try when a well-judged cross-field kick from Costelow found Rogers, who finished in style.

Gifted

However straight from the restart, Scarlets gifted their opponents seven points when Costelow’s clearance was charged down by replacement Managan, with Osborne pouncing on the loose ball to score.

It was then Leinster’s turn to make an error when Plumtree seized on a stray pass to gallop 45 metres but the Irish kept in contention when Managan forced his way over from close range to leave them trailing 22-15 at the interval.

Within two minutes of the restart, Scarlets scored their bonus-point try when a well-timed entry from Blair Murray created the opportunity for Roberts, but Leinster’s response was swift with a try from Culhane.

Costelow was replaced by Ioan Lloyd, who extended the lead to 13 points with two penalties and that was enough for a crucial victory as Leinster finished scoreless in the final half-hour.

