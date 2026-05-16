Scarlets fightback denies Dragons in derby thriller

A late try from Macs Page rescued a dramatic 35-35 draw for the Scarlets against Dragons in a thrilling United Rugby Championship finale in Llanelli.

The result ensured Scarlets avoided finishing bottom of the Welsh regional standings, with Dragons ending the campaign with the unwanted wooden spoon despite appearing set for victory late on.

In an entertaining nine-try contest, Scarlets number eight Taine Plumtree starred with a superb player-of-the-match performance that included two tries and a series of powerful carries.

The home side made a flying start when Plumtree crossed after just two minutes, only for Dragons flanker Thomas Young to respond almost immediately.

Plumtree then produced a brilliant solo effort for his second try of the evening, but Dragons stayed firmly in the contest through scores from hooker Brodie Coghlan and departing Wales international Aaron Wainwright in his final appearance before joining Leicester Tigers.

With Angus O’Brien adding the extras, Dragons held a 22-14 lead at half-time.

The visitors extended their advantage after the break with two O’Brien penalties to move clear at 28-14 and looked in control.

But Scarlets responded strongly as Josh Macleod and Jarrod Taylor both crossed following sustained pressure, with Plumtree heavily involved in both scores.

A penalty try for Dragons restored their lead and appeared to put them on course for victory, only for Page to finish off a late Scarlets attack in the 75th minute.

Joe Hawkins then kept his nerve to land a difficult touchline conversion and level the scores at 35-35.

Hawkins had one final chance to win the match with a long-range penalty after the siren, but his effort drifted wide.

Scarlets finished 14th in the URC table, one place above Dragons thanks to an extra victory over the season.