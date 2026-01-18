Scarlets give Northampton a scare in defeat

Northampton wings Edoardo Todaro and Ollie Sleightholme did the damage in a 43-28 victory over Scarlets that secured home advantage in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16.

Teenage Italy international Todaro displayed his finishing instincts to grab a first-half hat-trick and was named man of the match as a result, while Sleightholme went over in the 51st minute.

Once Craig Wright finished a line-out drive, Saints led 33-14 and appeared to be coasting, but Scarlets found a second wind to cross through Sam Costelow and Jac Davies.

Tension mounted at Franklin’s Gardens until Anthony Belleau, who continued to deputise for calf-injury victim Fin Smith, rifled over a penalty in the 76th minute to put daylight between the rivals.

Callum Chick then drove over from the close range in overtime to give the final scoreline a lopsided look that failed to reflect Scarlets’ gutsy performance.

The bonus-point victory means Northampton finish the group campaign in second place, four points adrift of top side and defending champions Bordeaux.