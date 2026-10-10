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Scarlets overturn half-time deficit to beat Benetton in Llanelli

10 Oct 2026 2 minute read
Scarlets v Benetton Rugby – United Rugby Championship – Ellis Mee of Scarlets scores a try. Gruffydd Thomas, Huw Evans Agency

Press Association Sport Staff

Sam Costelow slotted a late penalty as Scarlets secured a first victory of the United Rugby Championship season by overturning a 14-point half-time deficit to beat Benetton 27-26 in Llanelli.

Following back-to-back defeats to Welsh rivals Cardiff and Dragons, the hosts went ahead against Wayne Pivac’s Italian side through Sam Lousi’s early converted try.

But Benetton hit back to lead 21-7 at the break following scores from Siua Maile, Onisi Ratave and Italy captain Michele Lamaro, each converted by Jacob Umaga.

Blair Murray and Ellis Mee crossed in quick succession in the opening quarter of the second half to move Scarlets within two points.

Scarlets v Benetton Rugby – United Rugby Championship – Eddie James of Scarlets makes a break. Gruffydd Thomas, Huw Evans Agency

Mee’s second try of the evening then put Nigel Davies’ men ahead before Louis Lynagh’s opportunistic score with six minutes remaining looked to have won it for the visitors.

But Wales fly-half Costelow, who landed two of his four conversion attempts, held his nerve in the 78th minute to spoil Pivac’s return to Llanelli.

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