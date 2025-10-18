Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Scarlets produce brave effort in defeat at Lions

18 Oct 2025 1 minute read
Parc y Scarlets – panoramio.jpg by cisko66 is licensed under CC BY 3.0.

A late rally by Scarlets was not enough to prevent a 29-18 defeat at Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

Injury-hit Scarlets had started the new season with back-to-back losses and were thrashed 34-0 at home to Stormers last Friday.

But they produced a brave performance at Ellis Park Stadium before succumbing to defeat.

A 12th-minute penalty by Sam Costelow gave Scarlets a surprise lead, but they trailed 5-3 at the interval after a tight first half.

Three more points from Costelow’s boot at the start of the second half kept Scarlets in the contest before they were awarded a penalty try in the 68th minute after Lions’ maul collapsed to set up a grandstand finish.

Lions increased their advantage from 16-13 with two tries in quick succession and despite Joe Roberts being able to cross over late on for Scarlets, they lost again.

