Scarlets produce brave effort in defeat at Lions
A late rally by Scarlets was not enough to prevent a 29-18 defeat at Lions in the United Rugby Championship.
Injury-hit Scarlets had started the new season with back-to-back losses and were thrashed 34-0 at home to Stormers last Friday.
But they produced a brave performance at Ellis Park Stadium before succumbing to defeat.
A 12th-minute penalty by Sam Costelow gave Scarlets a surprise lead, but they trailed 5-3 at the interval after a tight first half.
Three more points from Costelow’s boot at the start of the second half kept Scarlets in the contest before they were awarded a penalty try in the 68th minute after Lions’ maul collapsed to set up a grandstand finish.
Lions increased their advantage from 16-13 with two tries in quick succession and despite Joe Roberts being able to cross over late on for Scarlets, they lost again.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.