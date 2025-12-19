Scarlets profit from Gareth Davies double to down Cardiff

Gareth Davies scored two tries to earn Scarlets a 21-17 victory over Cardiff.

Scarlets had three players sin-binned but held on to claim only their second league victory this season.

Eddie James crossed to give Scarlets the lead in the 23rd minute, with Joe Hawkins adding the conversion.

But Cardiff soon hit back to level through a try from Mason Grady after both Josh Macleod and Davies had been shown yellow cards.

Callum Sheedy nudged Cardiff ahead with a penalty just before the break but Davies crossed twice either side of a second try for the home side for Josh Adams.

Johnny Williams became the third Scarlets player to be yellow-carded with an hour gone but high-flying Cardiff could not find a response.