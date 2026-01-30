Scarlets share the spoils with Benetton in foggy Treviso

Nicolas Roger Farias missed a last-gasp penalty that cost Benetton victory in a 20-20 draw with Scarlets at Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

The Italian club won a penalty close to the halfway line with the clock having run out but Argentina fly-half Ferias’ attempt was short having missed another tricky kick two minutes earlier.

It was part of a dramatic climax to a match that was played in thick fog that descended on Treviso for the second half.

Macs Page levelled the score five minutes earlier after linking well with Carwyn Leggatt-Jones, who was then guilty of a costly missed conversion.

A rollercoaster encounter saw the lead regularly change hands with Gareth Davies and Tomi Lewis also touching down for Scarlets after the break.

The rivals also played out a 20-20 draw in the same fixture last season with Farias’ wayward boot coming to Scarlets’ rescue on this occasion.