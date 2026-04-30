Scarlets sign Wales prop Corey Domachowski from Cardiff

The Scarlets have signed Wales prop Corey Domachowski from Cardiff.

The 29-year-old made his international debut against England ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and has won 10 Test caps.

Domachowski, who will make the switch in the summer, will help fill the void left by Scotland loosehead Alec Hepburn, who is moving to Edinburgh.

“I’m at a point in my career where I need a new challenge and this is one I’m excited about,” Domachowski told Scarlets’ website.

“Scarlets are a club with a lot of passion, a proud history and a strong connection to their community which really stood out to me.

“Leaving Cardiff Rugby after more than 10 years obviously isn’t easy and I am hugely grateful to Cardiff and all the supporters for everything they’ve given me.

“I’ve always worn the Cardiff jersey with honour and pride and I’ll be taking that mindset to West Wales. I’m looking forward to making an impact on and off the field – I am excited to meet everyone at the club this summer, including the supporters.”

Scarlets Interim Director of Rugby Nigel Davies said: “Corey brings proven experience at the highest level, in the URC, Champions Cup and international game and that’s exactly what we need as we continue to build.

“He’s a strong set-piece operator, a physical carrier and, importantly, someone who understands what it takes to compete consistently at the top end of the game

“We have a number of talented young front-row forwards who are developing well within our squad and having a player of Corey’s knowledge and experience will be hugely valuable – not just in terms of performance, but in driving standards and competition across the squad.

“This is about strengthening our foundations and adding the right profile of player to support where we are going as a team.”

Domachowski signing follows confirmation that Scarlets No. 8 Fletcher Anderson and back-rower and skipper Josh Macleod have agreed new contracts.