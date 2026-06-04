Scarlets sign Welsh-qualified full-back from New Zealand

Nation.Cymru staff

The Scarlets have signed Welsh-qualified full-back Isaac Murray-Macgregor from New Zealand, with the 20-year-old set to join his cousin Joe Roberts at Parc y Scarlets ahead of next season.

Murray-Macgregor arrives from the renowned Canterbury and Crusaders development pathway and is eligible to represent Wales through his mother, who is from Llanelli.

The talented back, who can play across the backfield, represented New Zealand Schools in 2023 and has been involved with the Crusaders Under-20 set-up and pre-season squad.

His arrival continues the Scarlets’ policy of identifying young players with the potential to develop within the region’s rugby programme.

Murray-Macgregor said the move carried special significance because of his family links to west Wales.

He said: “My mum is from Llanelli, so the West Wales connection makes this move really special for me and my family.

“Also growing up I used to throw the ball around with Joe – but never thought we may be at the same club together.”

The new signing featured for New Zealand Schools against Australia Under-18s in 2023 and was part of the Westlake Boys High School side that won the World Schools Festival in Thailand later that year.

More recently he represented Canterbury B, was selected for the Crusaders Under-20 squad for the 2025 Super Rugby Under-20 tournament and trained with the Crusaders’ senior pre-season group.

Scarlets interim director of rugby Nigel Davies said the region had been impressed both by Murray-Macgregor’s rugby pedigree and his attitude.

Davies said: “Isaac is a player we are genuinely excited about. “This is not just a signing based on potential; it is a signing based on the quality of environment he has come through, the level of rugby exposure he has already had and the characteristics we believe he can bring to Scarlets now and in the future.”

He added that the young full-back had developed in a system renowned for producing “smart, skilful and highly-competitive players”.

Welsh roots

Davies said Murray-Macgregor’s Welsh roots added further significance to the move.

“He has come through a high-quality development pathway and now has the opportunity to connect that with his Llanelli roots here at Scarlets, which gives the signing added meaning,” he said.

Murray-Macgregor will link up with the squad ahead of pre-season as Scarlets continue preparations for the new campaign.