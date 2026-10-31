Scarlets suffer heavy defeat against Bulls in South Africa

Press Association Sport Reporters

Bulls ran in eight tries to secure a comfortable 54-26 victory over Scarlets at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Dylan Maart and Marcell Coetzee scored braces for the hosts and Curwin Bosch contributed all seven conversions.

Jeandre Rudolph got the scoring started for the hosts in the 11th minute before Willie le Roux crossed the whitewash seven minutes later and Maart added his first after 27 minutes.

Scarlets fought back and got their first points on the board with a 30th-minute John McKee try and another from Sam Lousi closed the gap at the halfway point.

Coetzee extended the lead after the break, but tries from Archie Hughes and Joe Roberts gave the visitors a fighting chance and Carwyn Leggatt-Jones added two more conversions.

Bulls then ran away with the contest after Coetzee’s second with tries from Sebastian de Klerk and Johan Grobbelaar before Maart wrapped up the win.