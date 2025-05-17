Scarlets to face Leinster in URC quarter-finals after low-scoring loss to Sharks

Scarlets will face top seeds Leinster in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship after losing 12-3 to the Sharks in Durban.

Defeats on Friday for Cardiff and Benetton meant Scarlets’ spot in the final eight was confirmed, and until the final minute it looked like they would secure a losing bonus point.

That would have meant a trip back to South Africa to take on the Bulls but instead they will head to Dublin.

Errors

It was a tough task for the Scarlets against a team packed full of Springboks talent and they were ultimately undone by errors in a contest decided entirely by the boot.

It took until the 38th minute for the first points to go on the board, Sharks fly-half Siya Masuku sending over a penalty, and that was quickly cancelled out by Sam Costelow’s drop goal.

The pressure on Scarlets began to tell and full-back Aphelele Fassi added two more penalties before his third, from in front of the posts in the final minute, left the Welsh side heading home empty-handed.

