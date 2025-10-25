Scarlets’ wait for first win of the season continues

Scarley

Scarlets’ wait for their first United Rugby Championship win of the season continues after they were beaten 29-19 by Sharks.

An entertaining clash saw Vincent Tshituka cross in the corner for Sharks, but Jean Smith was unable to convert and Scarlets responded 11 minutes later when Marnus van der Merwe dived over the line and Sam Costelow added the extras.

Sharks scored their second try of the game through Manu Tshituka, with Smith converting, but Scarlets immediately pulled one back when Blair Murray chased a loose ball to ground and Costelow’s kick was successful.

Lee-Marvin Mazibuko’s converted try gave Sharks a 19-14 lead at the break, and although Tom Rogers replied for Scarlets, they were unable to go in front when Costelow’s conversion missed.

Siya Kolisi then crossed to bag the bonus point, with Smith adding the extras and the fly-half kicked a penalty in the 63rd minute to extend their advantage further.

Taine Plumtree was sent to the sin bin in the 73rd minute as Scarlets slipped to their fourth defeat from as many games and Sharks earned their first victory from five matches.