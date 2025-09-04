Sean Lynn wants Wales to finish Women’s Rugby World Cup on a high against Fiji

Sean Lynn has urged Wales to finish their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign on a high against Fiji.

Wales have already been eliminated from the competition after heavy defeats to Scotland and Canada and will not take part in the knockout stages.

“As players, coaches and staff we are determined to finish the World Cup on a high,” head coach Lynn said after naming the Wales team for their final group game.

“We know this will be our final game of the tournament and we respect the challenge Fiji will pose us in Exeter.

“We have shown in glimpses what we are capable of, but we are well aware that we have to deliver a consistent performance if we are going to get the win we all want against the Fijians.”

Changes

Wales have made four changes and two positional switches to the starting line-up which lost 42-0 to Canada.

Alex Callender and Kate Williams return as co-captains after injury and Bethan Lewis joins them in the back row.

Georgia Evans moves to lock and partners Gwen Crabb in the engine room, while experienced hooker Carys Phillips returns to the front row.

Kayleigh Powell makes her first start of the competition at full-back, allowing Nel Metcalfe to switch to the wing at the expense of Jasmine Joyce-Butchers.

Lynn said: “Having Alex Callender and Kate Williams back is a real boost for the squad.

“The players have been told to be brave and to embrace the challenge and to make sure we leave this tournament with our heads held high.

“We want to make the Welsh rugby family proud and to sign off England 2025 with a performance we can use as a platform for the Six Nations.”

First meeting

This will be the first time Wales and Fiji have met in a women’s rugby Test match.

Fiji are coached by former Wales boss Ioan Cunningham and are also unable to make the quarter-finals after losing to Canada and Scotland.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell, Lisa Neumann, Carys Cox, Courtney Keight, Nel Metcalfe, Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Maisie Davies, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Kate Williams (co-capt), Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender (co-capt).

Replacements: Molly Reardon, Gwenllian Pyrs, Donna Rose, Abbie Fleming, Bryonie King, Seren Lockwood, Hannah Dallavalle, Jasmine Joyce-Butchers.