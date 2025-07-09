See the new ‘retro’ Wrexham home kit inspired by club legend

Following the recent announcement of a multi-year extension to their partnership, Wrexham AFC and Macron have officially unveiled the eagerly anticipated 2025/26 home kit.

The new kit will accompany the Welsh Club as they embark on their Championship campaign following a remarkable third consecutive promotion.

The international impact of the launch will be marked by a series of special events held across the globe – at the new Wrexham AFC Club Shop in Eagles Meadow, Wrexham, at Pelé Soccer in New York and at Ultra Football in Melbourne. Wrexham AFC and Meta Quest will preview the Club’s 2025/26 home kit on 9 July in New York City, with an immersive mixed reality experience celebrating Wrexham’s return to the Championship.

The 2025/26 Wrexham AFC Home Kit pays tribute to the Club’s proud heritage, drawing inspiration from the design worn by the Red Dragons between 1981 and 1983 – in particular club legend, Joey Jones. In one image to promote the kit launch, Wrexham star Max Cleworth is pictured next to an image of Jones wearing the ’80s kit and in another running with an ‘Oh, Joey, Joey’ flag.

The former Wales defender who also played for Liverpool, Chelsea and Huddersfield, made 376 appearances for Wrexham in three different spells with the club.

The shirt, in Wrexham’s iconic red, features a refined tone-on-tone pinstripe effect created through a jacquard fabric, lending it a tailored appearance. White and red details accent the polo-style collar and sleeve cuffs, offering a crisp, contemporary finish featuring Club partners United Airlines, HP and Meta Quest prominently.

The Wrexham AFC crest takes pride of place in the centre with the Macron Hero logo embroidered in white on the right chest, while inside the collar the label bares the words “WREXHAM IS THE NAME”, alongside the Macron logo and the wording Designed in Bologna, affirming that every garment is conceived, designed and developed at the Macron Campus in Italy.

In a tribute to the region’s mining history, the lower left hem features a subtle tonal print of the Gresford Colliery Memorial, accompanied by the number 266 in remembrance of the miners who lost their lives in the 1934 disaster. Further inside the hem, a bespoke internal tape in red reads “HISTORY ONLY TELLS A STORY” referencing a lyric from the Club’s anthem, interspersed with illustrations of the iconic Welsh dragon.

The home kit offers a double choice of shorts: white with red drawstrings or red with white drawstrings. The red socks feature a white turnover with two fine horizontal red stripes, and a white band around the ankle with a red Macron Hero logo.

As with all Macron technical apparel, Wrexham’s new home kit is crafted using Eco Fabric – a material composed entirely of recycled plastic. The primary fabric, Eco Lanman, is complemented by an Eco Micromesh back panel and Eco Mesh inserts, ensuring breathability and optimal performance on the pitch.

You can preview the new kit on Wrexham AFC https://www.instagram.com/wrexham_afc and Macron https://www.instagram.com/macron social channels.

The new Wrexham AFC Home Kit will be available for purchase at Wrexham AFC Club Shops and online – starting from 10 July in the evening – at wrexhamafc.co.uk (for UK customers) and wrexhamafcstore.com (for customers from the rest of the world).

