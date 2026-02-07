Sending off provides spark for Cardiff to ease past Rotherham

League leaders Cardiff shrugged off going down to 10 men to ease by Rotherham 3-0.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side looked like they had been dealt a serious blow on 21 minutes when skipper Ryan Wintle pulled back the advancing Harry Gray and was given a red card.

But Cardiff actually improved after the sending off and dominated in spite of the disadvantage.

Perry Ng threatened first with his long range effort having to be clawed out by Cameron Dawson.

They deservedly went in front on 43 minutes with a slick move.

Ollie Tanner got in down the right flank and his cut back found Omari Kellyman who slid home clinically.

Rotherham had a great chance to level before the break but Gray was denied one-on-one by Nathan Trott.

The visitors carved Rotherham open on 58 minutes to double their lead with Tanner picking out Chris Willock and he put the ball beyond Dawson.

Cardiff substitute Isaak Davies rounded off the scoring five minutes into added time when he led a rapid counter-attack before smashing low past Dawson.