Shaquille Gwengwe double earns Newport draw with Tranmere

Press Association Sport Reporters

Tranmere maintained their unbeaten start to the League Two season but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Newport as the hosts levelled in the final minute.

Two goals in five second-half minutes from Zane Okoro and Dylan Jones looked to have won it for Darrell Clarke’s men before Exiles striker Shaquille Gwengwe scored his second of the match in the 90th minute.

Gwengwe had put the hosts ahead at Rodney Parade in the 11th minute with a looping header from a tight angle that went in off the bar via the head of defender Bobby Faulkner.

Exiles goalkeeper Jordan Wright denied Will Vaulks and Tom Ince impressively before the break.

But Joel Senior outpaced home substitute Dan Sassi before crossing for Okoro to level with a smart near-post finish after 71 minutes.

They were ahead four minutes later when substitute Jones poked in a loose ball at the far post, only for Gwengwe to hook in to earn a share of the points at the end.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.