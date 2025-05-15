Sheedy back in love with rugby as he savours ‘Test match week’

Simon Thomas

Callum Sheedy reveals he has recaptured his love for rugby through coming home to Cardiff.

The Welsh international fly-half headed for the Arms Park last summer after spending a decade with Bristol Bears.

He says he has thoroughly enjoyed his time back in the city where he was born, grew up and started playing the sport.

The 29-year-old is now looking to cap the season by helping ninth-placed Cardiff make the BKT URC Play-Offs. To be sure of achieving that, they must beat the DHL Stormers in Friday night’s final round match out in Cape Town.

Rollercoaster

Reflecting on his first campaign with the club, he said: “I have loved it. It’s been a rollercoaster. Plenty of ups, some downs, a very passionate crowd, so it’s something I’ve really enjoyed.

“It’s been everything times a hundred what I expected and wanted. I have found my love for rugby back.

“In any job, if you have been in one place for nine, ten years, you naturally lose that everyday excitement.

“A lot happened for me off the pitch in the space of a couple of years. That probably took my mind off rugby a lot.

“Sometimes, life becomes more important than rugby and that’s what happened for those last two years (at Bristol).

“So, it’s been nice to have a full year where I can just focus on rugby and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Coming to Cardiff was kind of like a refresh for me. Being in a new environment, with new team-mates, new staff, I honestly felt like I was 18 again coming in for pre-season.

“The coaches here are amazing and let you get out on the pitch and enjoy yourself, make decisions for yourself.”

‘Fresh’

The 16-times capped Sheedy says having his first taste of the BKT URC has also been a factor.

“Because I hadn’t played against a lot of the teams and hadn’t been to a lot of the places, everything has been so new and so fresh, so I do have that excitement again,” he said.

“I get really nervous for games which I never did before, which I actually really enjoy.

“So I have loved the last ten months, to be honest with you.”

In terms of his form, he says: “I feel like I’ve hopefully added some value.

“Obviously there are parts of my game which I have been disappointed with. There’s no secret that my goal-kicking hasn’t been great. I get told that quite a lot when I am walking through Cardiff, which is lovely!

“It’s frustrating, I’ve been kicking reasonably well in training, I’ve just not really been getting the numbers I need on the weekend.

“I should be more consistent, there’s no hiding away from it. That’s on me to improve and hopefully next season I’ll be back in the 80s.

“So that part of my game I’ve been disappointed with, but everything else hopefully I’ve added a bit in terms of controlling the games and us getting over the line a couple of times. I like to think I’ve led the weeks well and helped out a few of the young lads.”

‘Massive task’

There is a mathematical possibility that Cardiff could secure a top eight finish by picking up a couple of losing bonus points in Cape Town, but realistically they need to defeat the fifth-placed Stormers to make the play-offs and secure Champions Cup rugby.

“If you had given us this scenario at the start of the season, we certainly would have taken it,” said Sheedy.

“We are really excited and can’t wait for what’s going to be a massive task on Friday night.

“This is what we all want to be involved in. It’s like a knock-out game.

“The Stormers have got some unbelievable individuals, so we are going to have to play the best we’ve played all season, there’s no hiding from that.

“But, as a group, we are determined to get the result.

“I’ve really felt the energy and excitement this week. You can tell there is something on the line, it almost feels like a Test match week. There’s definitely a different buzz and in a positive way.

“It’s going to be a great challenge and a game we are all going to remember whatever happens and hopefully we can come out on the right side of the result. It would be massive to get in the play-offs.”

