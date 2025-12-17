Sheedy relishing Cardiff’s derby clash with Scarlets

Simon Thomas

Having kicked Cardiff to victory in Europe, Callum Sheedy now has his sights set on another big night at the Arms Park.

The Welsh international fly-half landed a match winning penalty with the final kick of the game to complete a remarkable Challenge Cup comeback at home to Ulster last Saturday evening.

Now his attention turns to Friday night’s URC Welsh derby showdown against the Scarlets which looks set to draw a full house to the Arms Park.

“It’s going to be a massive test,” said the 30-year-old.

“I think the Scarlets are playing some really good rugby.

“I watched them against Bristol the other week and I thought they were excellent. They are really coming into form.”

Cardiff lie second in the URC while the Scarlets are bottom of the table, but Sheedy isn’t placing any store on those positions.

“Derbies are physical,” he said.

“Form goes out of the window, the league table goes out the window. It’s who is best on the night and we are really looking forward to it.”

Cardiff appeared to be dead and buried when they trailed 26-12 against Ulster with just 15 minutes left on the clock, but then converted tries from prop Danny Southworth and flanker Dan Thomas drew the scores level ahead of Sweeney’s nerveless clinching kick.

The fly-half was quick to acknowledge both the scrum shove that earned the decisive penalty and the part the home supporters played in the revival.

“The crowd were brilliant. They always are here at the Arms Park,” he said.

“It feels like when we really need them, they step up. There is no feeling quite like it when we are chasing that win at the end and you can just feel them right behind us.

“It makes you feel invincible out there. It’s brilliant.”

He added: “For us to have the ticker to come from 14 points down with 15 minutes to go really shows what we have got in the squad. I think we have got a special group here.”

Scrutiny

Landing the match-winning penalty was all the sweeter for Sheedy as his goal-kicking has come under some scrutiny since he arrived at Cardiff from Bristol 18 months ago.

“I’ve been round long enough to know that people will jump on you when you miss a few kicks,” he said.

“It’s fine, it’s part of the job, there’s no problem at all.

“I missed a few kicks last year, I’ll miss some more. But nights like Saturday are what all the hard work’s for, so I was pleased it went over. I’m just glad we got the result. That kick was the icing on the cake.”

The Ulster game saw Wales great Leigh Halfpenny make his first appearance for Cardiff in 4,347 days having rejoined as player-coach.

Experience

His coaching duties see him working with the club’s kickers and Sheedy says he has benefited greatly from the experience.

“It’s been unbelievable to be able to work alongside him,” he said.

“He’s very good. I remember the first time we had a chat about kicking and him saying he wasn’t coming in to change me or how any of us kick, because we all have our different styles. It’s more if we wanted to lean on him in any way.

“What I have found with Leigh is he can watch a kick and know exactly what is right or wrong – something technical like when you’re opening up too early or you’re closing off with your kick. Something we wouldn’t know, he’s just got an eye for it.

“You can tell he’s been top of the game for 17 years, even if you just look at what he does in the week, with his visualisation and how professional he is with his preparation for each session.

“It’s eye-opening for me and I’m 30. People pay a lot of money to go and watch Leigh kick and I get to do it as a job. I feel privileged to be able to learn from someone as unbelievable as him.”

For Sweeney, life is good right now.

His fine start to the season saw him earn a recall to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals and he went on to win his first cap in more than three years, taking his tally to 17.

Now, having just nailed one of the biggest kicks of his career, he is heading into the festive period in seasonal high spirits.