Sheffield United’s Kieffer Moore’s comes back to haunt Cardiff

Championship leaders Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with a comfortable 2-0 win at Cardiff.

Former Bluebird Kieffer Moore struck twice in the second half to ensure the Blades maintained a three-point advantage over Leeds at the top of the table.

Moore has made a habit of scoring at the Cardiff City Stadium having previously netted for the hosts, Wales and Ipswich last season and was on target again, this time for the Blades.

The visitors had dominated the contest but had little to show for it until Moore, back in the starting XI, struck on 65 minutes, controlling Alfie Gilchrist’s cross on his chest before scoring in the far corner.

Having broken the deadlock, the Wales striker grabbed a second just eight minutes later, beating Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick at his near post from the edge of the box.

He was immediately substituted by Chris Wilder, denying him a hat-trick, but Moore had proved the difference for United for the second game in a row.

His goals also left Cardiff in the relegation zone, only off the bottom on goal difference.

Facing the leaders was already hard enough for a Bluebirds side gripped by a seven-game winless run but their concerns worsened even before kick-off.

Wins for Portsmouth and Hull meant the Bluebirds dropped into the bottom three and were without key midfield pair Callum O’Dowda and captain Joe Ralls through injury.

But they still managed to frustrate Sheffield United during a goalless first half of few genuine scoring opportunities.

A five-man defence guarded by holding midfielder Manolis Siopis kept the Blades at distance and limited the visitors to speculative efforts.

Gus Hamer’s snap shot across the face of the goal was narrowly wide while Tom Davies’ goal-bound effort was blocked by Jesper Daland.

At the other end, Michael Cooper was rarely troubled in the United net as Cardiff continued to lack any bite in attack.

Yakou Meite came closest when his effort was pushed around the post by Cooper early in the second half.

Davies continued to look Sheffield United’s most likely scorer as he was twice denied by Alnwick, the first from distance and the second from a close-range header.

But Moore scored for the second game in a row to clinch a deserved win.

