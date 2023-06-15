Sign of the Times – Wrexham hit the headlines in New York

Look we know Wrexham are big in America, but even we were surprised when we caught sight of a tweet from an eagle-eyed American.

There was big news of the Dragons’ first summer signing when it broke that Ben Foster had signed on for another season at the Racecourse.

Of course the story was picked up everywhere, including Nation Cymru, of course.

However, more surprisingly was the fact it reached the iridescent billboards of New York’s iconic Times Square.

The famous Big Apple location is awash with giants screens touting the biggest brands on the planet as well as the biggest musicals on Broadway.

But if you wanted to know just how massive Wrexham are in the States the fact the story hit the headlines in New York tells its own story.

US sports broadcaster ESPN was quick to broadcast the news all New Yorkers were evidently waiting for – that Super Ben Foster (in goal) had signed on for another year.

The story was in good company – sited just below abc’s news headlines and the famous Good Morning America studio which looks out on Times Square.

Wrexham will be heading Stateside for a preseason tour next month when they will take on Chelsea, LA Galaxy II, Manchester United and Philadephia Union II.

Expect the team’s popularity to rise even further!

