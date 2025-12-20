Six-try Dragons blow away Connacht

Dragons claimed their first URC victory of the season in style with a 48-28 thumping of Connacht.

The Welsh side scored four tries in a dominant first half and, although Connacht fought back in the second period, the result was never in doubt.

It was the visitors who scored the first try in the 10th minute, Sam Gilbert converting his own score, but from there Dragons took control, with Oli Burrows drawing them level and Che Hope putting the home side in front after 25 minutes.

Jared Rosser then added a third try, and they were awarded a penalty try right at the end of the first period, with Connacht’s Paul Doyle shown a yellow card.

Further tries from Rio Dyer and Hope’s second put Dragons 48-7 in front before the Irish side belatedly found a response.

Cian Prenderghast crossed for two tries and Sean Jansen added another to secure the bonus point but it was too little, too late.