Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Wales scored three tries in seven first-half minutes and made 271 tackles as they beat Japan 40–10 at a rain-soaked Twickenham to finish the autumn with three wins from four matches.

Josh Adams crossed twice before half-time and replacement flanker Jac Morgan added two more after the break. Blair Murray and Reuben Morgan-Williams, making his first Test start, also scored as Wales secured ninth place in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Sam Costelow kicked five conversions and was named player of the match. It was his kick to Adams for the opening try that first exposed Japan, who had pushed Wales close in Cardiff three weeks earlier and again had the better of the early territory.

Ellis Mee, a late replacement for the unwell Louis Rees-Zammit, gathered a Costelow kick before Murray and Morgan-Williams helped Wales recycle possession. When the ball came back to the fly-half, he picked out Adams, unmarked on the wing, to score in the corner.

Two minutes later Japan spilled the ball in midfield and Eddie James kicked through for Murray to win the chase. The centre then set up Adams’s second, chipping ahead after Max Llewellyn had slipped a tackle.

Japan kept coming, but James Botham led a Welsh defence that repeatedly denied them at close range. At the other end, Alex Mann gathered a loose ball and Morgan-Williams spotted a gap for Wales’s fourth try.

Mee did just enough to force Charlie Lawrence to lose control of the ball over the line, and Ben Gunter also had an effort ruled out before the interval. Adam Beard was sent to the sin-bin for failing to roll away, but Wales took a 26–0 lead into half-time and held it until the lock returned.

Morgan scored with his first touch, finishing off a driving maul, then found a gap from a close-range penalty for his second. Wales led 40–0 before Shinya Komura and Halatoa Vailea crossed late on for Japan.

Kicking game

Wales finished with just 35% of possession and territory. Japan made 202 carries to Wales’s 97, but the Welsh kicking game had done its work long before the margin began to narrow.

Speaking on S4C, Adams said: “We wanted to finish off this campaign with a really good performance. We’d been repeating all week the word ruthless and I think we were this game.

“We didn’t have much possession, but there was great effort from the boys in the first half.”

The result gave Wales five wins in a calendar year for the first time since 2023. Costelow told ITV: “We’ve grown as the campaign has gone on in loads of different areas. We’ve got tighter off the field and on the field, just how we are working for each other.”