Snoop Dogg ‘really happy’ as he spoke to Swansea players – Vitor Matos

Phil Blanche, Press Association\

Vitor Matos revealed Snoop Dogg was “really happy” after watching his Swansea side salvage a Championship draw against Preston.

Liam Cullen cancelled out Daniel Jebbison’s first-half strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a fine header.

Cullen’s goal extended Swansea’s unbeaten home run to nine games and provided some satisfaction for American rapper Snoop Dogg, who became a minority investor at the Welsh club in July and was making his first visit to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The 54-year-old was welcomed before kick-off by Swansea fans on a seven-minute lap of honour when he was greeted with twirling towels – a staple action for supporters in American sports.

Swansea boss Matos said: “After the game he came to the dressing room and spoke with the players.

“He’s someone that likes to be involved, not only with us but with the (United States) Olympic team as well.

“He loves sports, loves sports people. He loves the club, loves the city, and wants to be here.

“I think that’s all positive and he was really happy because he felt that the team had the right mentality. He felt that the team could push.”

Swansea’s late point took them up one place to 14th and eight points from Wrexham, who are occupying the final play-off spot.

Matos said: “When you are losing you usually start having frustration, things not going the right way. But I think we didn’t have that and that was good to see.

“We always kept the momentum, even when we would miss a pass or there was a situation where things didn’t go in our way.

“But then we came back again with a good spell and we got a really good goal from Liam. So we got one point and let’s move on.”

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom downplayed the occasion and atmosphere created by Snoop Dogg’s walkabout before kick-off.

Heckingbottom joked that the only difference to other Championship games was the smell of illicit drugs, with Snoop Dogg having built a public persona around his copious marijuana intake.

“It’s only different for people who are here every week, isn’t it?” Heckingbottom said.

“We don’t play at Swansea every week, so it’s no different for us.

“We go away to Ipswich the other week, they were at it, their fans were at it, and that was noise all game. I felt we kept everyone quiet here until the end.”

Preston are now five points off the final play-off place in 10th.

He said: “I’m pleased with lots of things, pleased with the performance. I’m just upset with not taking three points.”