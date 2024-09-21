Joel Piroe on target for Leeds at Cardiff as Sol Bamba is remembered

Leeds returned to winning ways at 10-man Cardiff as the two clubs remembered their former player Sol Bamba.

It was a red-letter day for Largie Ramazani as the diminutive Leeds winger scored a first goal in English football following his August move from Spanish club Almeria.

Substitute Joel Piroe wrapped up a 2-0 victory three minutes from time after Pascal Struijk’s second-half penalty was saved by Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Leeds’ rebound win – which came on the back of home defeat to Burnley – had a helping hand as Cardiff defender Joel Bagan received a straight red card after 23 minutes for ending Willy Gnonto’s burst on goal.

Ramazani struck on his first Leeds start seven minutes later, and the contest was as good as over with struggling Cardiff bereft of confidence and ideas.

The Bluebirds’ defeat leaves them rooted to the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table with a solitary point, and speculation over the future of manager Erol Bulut is certain to intensify after a fifth defeat in six league games.

Bamba

Bamba – a popular figure during spells at Leeds and Cardiff – died last month at the age of 39 while working as technical director for Turkish club Adanaspor.

Both sets of fans paid tribute to him before kick-off as friends, family and officials from both clubs laid wreaths on the centre-circle.

A banner honouring Bamba was raised behind the Canton Stand goal, with his former Cardiff manager Neil Warnock – under whom the Ivory Coast international won promotion to the Premier League in 2018 – among those paying tribute.

Leeds coasted to a 3-0 victory here in January and Daniel Farke’s side appeared keen on a repeat show before Bagan’s dismissal.

Ilia Gruev twice fired wide and after all sections of the ground stood to applaud Bamba on minute 14 – which represented his Cardiff shirt number – the contest took a decisive twist.

Gnonto’s run was halted by Bagan and referee Josh Smith ruled that the challenge with no cover around was worthy of a red card.

Alnwick pushed aside Brenden Aaronson’s free-kick. but it was a short reprieve as Leeds hit the front on the half-hour mark.

Mateo Joseph slipped in Ramazani and the Belgium Under-21 international made no mistake with a cool finish.

Rubin Colwill fizzed a low free-kick at Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal, but the visitors should have doubled their lead before half-time.

Alnwick pushed out Gruev’s 20 yard-effort and then denied Ramazani with a fine stop.

Leeds’ largesse continued in the second half as Aaronson skewed wide from close range and Struijk was denied after Callum O’Dowda tripped Jayden Bogle.

Cardiff’s lifeline lasted until Piroe, reminded by home fans of his Swansea connections when arriving as an 84th-minute substitute, capitalised on a Calum Chambers mistake to smash home an angled finish and enjoy the last laugh.

