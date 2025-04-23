A Welsh solicitors has changed its phone number to mark the anniversary of Cardiff City winning the FA Cup.

Today marks 98 years since the Bluebirds lifted the Cup after beating Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley in 1927 – the only time the FA Cup has left England.

For Cardiff City fanatic Alistair Worth, managing director of Mooneerams Solicitors in Cardiff, the change of telephone number was something he was keen to do.

“Next season will be my 50th supporting the club, following in the footsteps of my late father who first took me to Ninian Park as a 5 year old,” said AListair.

Mooneerams was set up in Roath in Cardiff in 2002, moving to Greenmeadow Springs Business Park in the north of the city in 2011. Its new number is now 029 2199 1927.

“Mooneerams’ telephone number has always been the same,” added Alistair. “But it was not distinctive or memorable – therefore we wanted to come up with ideas of a number that was.

“Every Cardiff City fan has ‘1927’ as their PIN number or password or incorporated in their email address or social media account name or whatever – so we thought that would be a perfect number.

“We waited until the anniversary of the FA Cup Final winner to change the telephone number over, but when we came up with the idea we didn’t realise the dire position the current side would be in – and whatever happens next season we’ll be there to support them.”

Bluebirds’ caretaker manager Aaron Ramsey refused to write off Cardiff’s survival chances after a 1-1 home draw with Oxford on Monday left them in serious danger of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff are 23rd and three points from safety with two games to play after an afternoon when their position worsened as four clubs around them – Plymouth, Luton, Derby and Hull – all won.

“We have got to win the next game and hopefully we take it into the last game,” said Ramsey, who was put in temporary charge for the final three of the season after Omer Riza was sacked on Saturday.

“Results have gone against us but we can only control what we can control and take it into the last game.

“We’ve seen it so many times. So much can happen in football.

“Never say never, that’ll be the message for the boys now. Build on that performance and take it into Saturday.”

Cardiff’s final two games are at home to West Brom on Saturday and away to Norwich on the final day.

