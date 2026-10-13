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Someone do something! Louis Rees-Zammit demands end to artificial surfaces

13 Oct 2026 1 minute read
Louis Rees-Zammit. . Photo Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Press Association Sport Staff

Louis Rees-Zammit has called for an end to artificial surfaces in the Gallagher Prem after posting a photo of the wounds he incurred at Saracens on Saturday.

The Bristol and Wales wing used Instagram stories to show the friction burns to his right leg after playing the entirety of the Bears’ 30-7 loss on the 4G pitch at StoneX Stadium.

“Can we please stop playing on these Astro Turf pitches,” Rees-Zammit said in the caption. “Someone do something about it!”

Saracens are one of three Prem clubs who play on artificial surfaces with Gloucester and Newcastle completing the trio.

The StoneX Stadium pitch has received repeated criticism, with Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam revealing on Saturday that he rested Pedro Rubiolo, AJ MacGinty and Steven Luatua rather than risk them getting injured.

“They came off big injuries last year and so it wasn’t worth putting them on that pitch,” Lam said.

“If we were playing the game at home or if it was a semi-final, they would have played.”

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