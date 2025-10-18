Sorba Thomas effort enough as Stoke edge Wrexham to move up to third

Sorba Thomas was the matchwinner as Stoke beat Wrexham 1-0 to end a run of four Championship games without a victory and moved up to third in the league table.

Wales international Thomas settled the contest in the 36th minute when his cross from the left found its way into the net, taking his goal tally for the season to four since signing from Huddersfield in the summer.

Having followed up a loss to QPR with three consecutive draws, the win was an important one for Mark Robins’ side and leaves them three points outside the automatic promotion places.

Defeat for Wrexham, meanwhile, sees them remain in 18th spot and now on a four-match winless run having drawn their previous three games 1-1.

Wrexham had the first meaningful attempt on goal, but Kieffer Moore’s header from Ben Sheaf’s corner was comfortably saved by Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Johansson was called into action again in the 21st minute, getting down low to push away Issa Kabore’s drilled shot before Ryan Longman hit the rebound into the side netting with the goal gaping.

Despite the growing pressure from the visitors, it was Stoke who took the lead around 10 minutes before half-time when Thomas’ cross evaded everyone and nestled into the far corner of the net past a helpless Arthur Okonkwo.

Having gone into the break 1-0 up, Stoke threatened to double their advantage early in the second half with Divin Mubama seeing his effort tipped away from danger by Okonkwo.

It was not long before Mubama got off another shot after latching onto Million Manhoef’s pass, but he fired the ball into the side netting from an acute angle.

The hosts continued to push forward and Manhoef came agonisingly close to making it 2-0 in the 67th minute with his curling left-footed attempt coming back off the crossbar.

Sam Smith’s header late on forced Johansson into an easy save, but that was as near as Wrexham came in their search for an equaliser.

And the scoreline could have looked slightly worse for the Red Dragons had Okonkwo not denied Thomas from close range in the dying moments.