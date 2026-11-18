Phil Blanche, Press Association

Sorba Thomas has urged Wales to become play-off “killers” in March to stay in the top tier of the Nations League.

Wales went into Tuesday’s final group game against Portugal already knowing they would be facing a promotion/relegation play-off in the spring.

The Dragons were certain of finishing bottom of Group A4 having won only once, against Norway, and it was a familiar sinking feeling as Portugal prevailed 3-2 in an entertaining affair at Cardiff City Stadium.

“That’s the difference, look at the top countries and they have those killers,” said Hull winger Thomas.

“They get a chance and they kill. We need to bring that out within all of us.

“They play a lot of minutes at their clubs and a lot of us probably don’t as much as we would like to.

“But we need to bring that out as much as we can because we know it’s there. We see it week in and week out, and it needs to be there in March.”

The play-off picture became clear for Wales after the final round of Nations League group games on Tuesday.

Wales will face either Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia or the Republic of Ireland – runners-up from League B – in a two-legged tie at the end of March.

Craig Bellamy’s side will have home advantage in the second game, and the draw will take place in Switzerland on Friday.

Thomas said: “I’m confident going into any game against any opponent. I’m confident in my team, the gaffer, the coaching staff.

“The group position doesn’t look great but we showed we can compete with all three teams, especially at home. It’s now for us to build on it.

“March is going to be a whole different ball game. We’ll be competing to stay in the league, and the second leg in Cardiff will be massive.

“But, as I’ve said, we need to bring that killer out and be more ruthless in front of goal.”

Thomas had put Wales 2-1 ahead just before the interval after David Brooks had wiped out Bruno Fernandes’ early stunner.

The 27-year-old broke clear from halfway to slot home his third international goal, and impressed against Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo all night.

Thomas was dropped for Hull’s recent Premier League draw against Ipswich, with Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic saying the summer signing from Stoke needed to improve his fitness levels.

He returned to Hull’s matchday squad for the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal before the international break, but was an unused substitute at the Emirates Stadium.

He said: “I’m going into the game on Sunday (at home to Brighton) with confidence on the back of scoring a goal.

“Let’s just hope the gaffer was watching and I get some minutes.”