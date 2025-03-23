Sorba Thomas warns Belgium that Wales are ‘pushing’ for top spot in Group J

Sorba Thomas has warned Belgium that Wales are “pushing” for top spot in their World Cup qualifying section.

Belgium are favourites to win Group J and qualify automatically for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Red Devils are currently involved in the Nations League play-offs and do not start their schedule until June, and Wales have already stolen a march on them by beating Kazakhstan 3-1 in their competition opener.

“People think Belgium are just going to walk through the group – I disagree,” said Thomas, who claimed two assists against Kazakhstan by setting up Ben Davies and Rabbi Matondo.

“We all know how good Belgium are and the talent they have in their squad.

“But there are talented players in our squad. We’re a team that’s pushing.

“We’re here to finish top and go to the World Cup. That’s the plan.”

North Macedonia

Wales head to North Macedonia for their second qualifier on Tuesday.

Craig Bellamy’s side will then host group minnows Liechtenstein in June before heading to Belgium for a date with Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and company.

Wales will hope to have Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson, arguably their two most important players, back from injury for those games.

“They are massive misses, the calibre of those players,” said Huddersfield winger Thomas, who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Nantes.

“It just sums up how good Wales are becoming, the way they play for their clubs helps us as a nation compete.

“We’re a new squad, a young squad, it’s probably the first time that teams are going to come to Cardiff realising they are not going to have the ball.

“It’s a new style we play and they are going to fear us. We need to get used to that now.

“Teams like Kazakhstan sat in because we aren’t pushovers anymore.

“But we’ll take it game-by-game, country-by-country, and deal with whatever is in front of us.”

North Macedonia began their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 victory in Liechtenstein on Saturday.

They have won six straight games after gaining promotion from the third tier of the Nations League.

Key

Thomas said: “It’s going to be another experience like we had in Montenegro and Turkey (Nations League). We know every game is key and we’re ready for the task at hand.

“People can say we are sending a message (if Wales win) or doing the business on the pitch.

“But it’s a game that we believe we can win.

“We’re going to go there and come back with nothing less than three points.”

