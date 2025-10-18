Swansea claim away draw as Southampton’s home struggles continue

Wasteful Southampton failed to win at home for the fourth match in a row as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea.

Leo Scienza and Casper Jander both struck the post, the latter in front of an open goal, as Saints totted up 21 shots without finding the back of the net.

They have drawn their last three fixtures at St Mary’s, where they have not won since the opening day as their Premier League relegation hangover continues.

Swansea only managed two forgettable shots on target on a ground they have now blanked at in their last four visits.

Saints were still reeling from the loss of Ross Stewart until the new year with a hamstring injury, and after 15 unconverted first-half shots, the striker’s absence was keenly felt.

Adam Armstrong had six of those chances for Will Still’s men, with the first coming in the second minute when he fired straight at Lawrence Vigouroux.

The majority of the efforts in the first half an hour were half-chances, with Shea Charles striding into the box to hit the side netting, Cameron Archer bending over from the edge of the box and Armstrong twice pinging off target.

Stung

However, in the last 15 minutes before the interval they started to knock hard on the Swansea goal, which coincided with Scienza becoming more involved on the left flank.

The Brazilian began his domination by nutmegging Joshua Key but Archer was unable to outmuscle his man in the middle.

Then the former Hedenheim winger’s curling shot was allowed to bounce against the post, with Vigouroux well beaten.

Vigouroux’s palms were then stung by both Armstrong and Scienza before the latter had a free-kick pushed over the bar.

Scienza then turned provider as his corner was powerfully headed on target by Nathan Wood, but straight at the goalkeeper.

Swansea had a similar amount of possession but never looked like seriously testing home keeper Alex McCarthy.

And the pattern continued after the break when Armstrong scuffed a shot on target before Scienza sprinted in behind before stretching over.

However, the best chance of the match fell to Jander in the 76th minute.

The German had teed up Armstrong, and when his shot was saved by Vigouroux, Jander had the goal at his mercy but somehow conspired to hit the post from five yards.

Charles’ tame effort and Jander’s hopeful leg swing deep into stoppage time were Saints’ last attempts to get something from the match as the home side endured a frustrating finish.