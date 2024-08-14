Sport
Southern Brave through to Hundred eliminator as rain thwarts Welsh Fire
Southern Brave secured their place in The Hundred eliminator at the Kia Oval on Saturday after rain intervened at Utilita Bowl against Welsh Fire.
The Brave came into the match knowing that a point would guarantee their presence in Saturday’s showdown but at the halfway stage, with 181 posted by the already-eliminated Fire, they would have feared losing control of their destiny.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments