Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Southern Brave through to Hundred eliminator as rain thwarts Welsh Fire

14 Aug 2024 1 minute read
Screens inform spectators that the match has been abandoned. Photo Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Southern Brave secured their place in The Hundred eliminator at the Kia Oval on Saturday after rain intervened at Utilita Bowl against Welsh Fire.

The Brave came into the match knowing that a point would guarantee their presence in Saturday’s showdown but at the halfway stage, with 181 posted by the already-eliminated Fire, they would have feared losing control of their destiny.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.