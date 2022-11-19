‘Special’ to be the first person to speak Welsh at World Cup press conference says Ben Davies

Ben Davies has said that it is a “special” feeling to create history by being the first person to speak Welsh in a press conference at the World Cup.

The defender welcomed seeing the language used so much in the run up to the World Cup, such as by Brazilian star Cafu.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be part of the squad and to have the chance to bring Wales to places around the world, to countries that haven’t seen us play before,” he said in Welsh.

“It’s a very special feeling to be part of it.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to show the best things about Wales and everyone will wear the shirt with a lot of pride.”

Y tro cynta’ i’r Gymraeg gael ei siarad mewn cynhadledd Cwpan y Byd 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ben Davies yn creu hanes – ac yn ymateb i’r fideo yna o Cafu! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TaBYdPe9d8 — BBC Cymru Fyw (@BBCCymruFyw) November 19, 2022

He added that the first game against the USA on Monday would be “so important to how the competition will go”.

“In the first 10, 15 minutes, just keep quite calm, relax as much as we can, and get into the game as we go,” he said.

“We have done a lot of preparation work on the field and on video. They are a good team and it will be a difficult game against them.”

‘Ambition’

Five players – skipper Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham and Jonny Williams – did not train at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha on Saturday due to managing workloads.

All five will be fit to face the US, with Swansea midfielder Joe Allen the only injury concern as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, and Davies said Wales were embracing their World Cup experience.

He said: “Euro 2016 was something new to us all, travelling around Europe to play in a top competition, that was something different.

“There’s a similar feeling now, a new feeling for us facing teams we’ve not played against before.

“To be honest, it’s a success for us as a country just to qualify for a World Cup.

“But that doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of ambition to do something special in this competition.

“I want to play for Wales as long as I can. I’m concentrating on this one now, but I’d like to be in future competitions too.”

