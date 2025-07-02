Sportswear giant Adidas praised for Welsh language football promo

With just days to go before Cymru play their historic first match at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, a pitch-sized mural of Cymru’s Football icon Jess Fishlock has been unveiled at Splott Football Park in her hometown, Cardiff, making history as the first full-size pitch mural dedicated to a female footballer in Europe.

The artwork, commissioned by Adidas was designed by Welsh artist Regan Gilflin and brought to life by Cardiff studio UNIFY, pays tribute to Jess Fishlock’s extraordinary legacy as Wales’ most capped footballer and a trailblazer for women, girls, LGBTQ+ people, and communities who continue to expand and redefine that football is “for everyone, everywhere.” It is also a direct response to the FAW’s PAWB campaign to make football inclusive, leading to visible change.

In a celebration of the many lives Jess Fishlock has inspired, it is a reminder that behind every great player are thousands of others who see themselves in her story. Rooted in community and set on a local pitch in Splott, the mural looks forward too, aiming to empower future leaders and connect communities through the shared language of sport and culture.

And now Adidas has issued a moving promo in Welsh, featuring narration by BBC Radio Cymru presenter Elan Evans, which has gained many plaudits for the use of the language.

Jess Fishlock, ahead of Cymru’s first game in Switzerland and hearing about the mural in her home city, said: “It’s a huge honour to represent Cymru and to be part of a first-of-its-kind mural celebrating our history making appearance at the EUROs this summer.

“I’m so proud seeing the mural in the area I grew up in and played where I was younger, a place that played a significant role in my career. “I hope it inspires boys and girls to fall in love with the game and hopefully represent this wonderful country one day, as I’ve been so fortunate to do so.”

The project is designed and led by Welsh artist Regan Gilflin, known for her visual storytelling and community-focused work. Her murals explore identity, culture, and connection, often spotlighting underrepresented voices. Regan’s recent work includes the Jazz Legends of Tiger Bay mural for Transport for Wales, a portrait of Betty Campbell for Hansh S4C, and collaborations with organisations such as the BBC and SC Johnson.

She said: “Creating this mural has been an incredible journey. I’ve loved football ever since I was little and Jess has made such a huge impact not just on the game, but in how people feel seen and valued. I wanted the piece to reflect that. It’s about visibility, identity and belonging and I’m so happy I’ve been able to create this. Pob lwc Cymru!”

Working with Regan to bring the project to life is Cardiff’s Creative studio UNIFY, best known for the celebrated My City, My Shirt & My Cymru, My Shirt campaigns, and its poignant Gary Speed Mural. Founded by visual artists Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, UNIFY creates bold, community-focused public art that centres identity, visibility, and inclusion. From local projects to global work with Adidas and WWE, they continue to reshape how culture and belonging are seen in everyday spaces.

Unify said: “It’s been a privilege to bring this to life. Jess Fishlock represents what’s possible when someone rises above every barrier and still never forgets where they’re from. As Cardiff-born Welsh artists, we’ve always tried to create work that speaks directly to our communities. This mural is about legacy, pride and visibility – and Jess embodies all of that and more.”

The mural is part of the Welsh Government’s official cultural programme for the tournament, delivered through the Tîm Cymru approach and supported by Wales Arts International in partnership with Football Association Wales.

Tîm Cymru brings together organisations and individuals across Wales to tell our story to the world. Created for the FIFA World Cup in 2022, this collaboration celebrates Wales’ creativity and values across sport, culture, community, business and beyond to elevate our profile at home and on the world stage. This award-winning partnership approach is delivered by Welsh Government and its partners via the Cymru Wales brand.

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International who is supporting the project said: “We’re proud to support a local project with global appeal that powerfully reflects the values and spirit of tim Cymru – empowering, inclusive and rooted in community. This mural is a bold and beautiful example of what happens when art, football and community come together. It celebrates Jess as a leader and the team of incredible female talent not just for what they’ve acheieved on the pitch but for the thousands of girls and young women they inspire here in Wales and far beyond. This is also a really exciting addition to how women are taking their rightful place in public spaces. Projects like this show the world who we are and what we stand for: a creative, welcoming and inclusive nation.”

A Football Association of Wales (FAW) spokesperson added: “This incredible artwork by Regan Gilflin and UNIFY’s Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson is a powerful tribute to one of Cymru’s greatest ever players. As the first pitch mural of a female footballer in Europe, it stands as a landmark for visibility, belonging and pride, showing every child that they have a place in the game.



“The Cymru national team’s higher purpose is: ‘To play for change. To play to inspire. For Us. For Them. For Her.’ Jess Fishlock lives that purpose, honouring the trailblazers who came before her, inspiring today’s heroes and empowering future generations.



“We are very proud to work with UNIFY, Wales Arts International, the Welsh Government and adidas to honour both Jess’s legacy and that of the history-making Cymru squad, ensuring their inspiring story continues to shape the future of our game.”

Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant said: “Our investment, through the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund, has enabled this first-of-its-kind tribute in Europe and celebrates an extraordinary legacy while sending a powerful message to young people across Wales – particularly women, girls and the LGBTQ+ community – that they too belong on the pitch. As a groundbreaking mural, it not only exemplifies Jess’ unshakeable commitment to football, but to Wales and to helping ensure others see themselves represented in sport.



“As Cymru prepares for their historic UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 appearance, this artwork will inspire the next generation of Welsh talent to follow in Jess’s footsteps, turning one person’s achievements into others new dreams.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

