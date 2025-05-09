Spurs defender Ben Davies linked to newly promoted teams

Newly-promoted Leeds United and Burnley are both interested in signing out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, according to sources close to SportsBoom.

Experienced Wales international Davies is out of contract this summer and it looks likely the versatile defender is set to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 11 years with the club.

Davies has made his fewest league appearances for Spurs this season, with injuries having halted his progress in the Premier League this term. However, he has played a key role in Spurs’ impressive run to the Europa League final where they will face Manchester United in a showpiece European final.

Talk of triggering a one-year extension clause in the 32-year-old’s has not come to fruition despite rumblings earlier this season that would happen.

The former Swansea City defender has been capped 94 times by his country during a distinguished 14-year career with Wales.

He played for Wales at Euro 2016, Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – and has captained Wales under Craig Bellamy’s management of the national side.

The Welshman also has bags of Champions League experience as well as having been a runner-up with Spurs in the 2018-19 Champions League final in Madrid.

Davies was also twice a League Cup runner-up with the club in what has been a frustrating barren spell for honours during his time in North London.

In all he has played 355 games for Spurs during a long career at the club, with 239 league appearances.

He has only ever played in the Premier League, having enjoyed two seasons with former club Swansea prior to his high-profile move to Spurs in July 2014.

Davies signed a new five-year deal with the club in July 2019 and is the longest-serving member of the Spurs’ squad.

In the summer of 2022, he signed a new three-year deal when Antonio Conte was manager, but he is no longer a first-choice player despite being well-respected by boss Postecoglou.

