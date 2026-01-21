St Mirren swoop to sign Cardiff striker Kion Etete on loan for rest of season

St Mirren have signed 6ft 6in Cardiff striker Kion Etete on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old saw a season-long loan with English League One outfit Rotherham cut short last week after failing to score in 14 matches.

Etete has scored nine goals in 63 matches for Cardiff since joining from Tottenham in August 2022.

Manager Stephen Robinson told St Mirren’s website: “Kion brings another option up front. He got a very good move to Cardiff after his loan spell at Northampton and we’ve watched him from a distance for a while.

“He gives competition up front with Mika (Mikael Mandron), a big target man, can get in behind as well and scores goals as well. It’s another option that we perhaps haven’t had in the last few weeks.”

Etete added: “A lot of the stuff that the gaffer said to me I liked the sound of.

“I spoke to David Turnbull a little, asked him about the gaffer and he had good things to say.

“I just want to bring quality, I want to bring goals, I want to bring points.”