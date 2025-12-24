Stars of Euro 2016 to reunite for 10 year anniversary event

It was the greatest summer of our lives – and now it’s set to be revisited for a one-off special celebration.

Chris Coleman, Ashley Williams and Joe Ledley are to join forces for a special celebration of Wales at Euro 2016.

It’s set to be a truly special night as three icons of Welsh football take to the stage to share their incredible stories from the pitch and beyond.

From leading Wales to the historic Euro 2016 semi-final, to unforgettable nights in red that united a nation, the Welsh icons will reflect on the highs, the challenges, and the pride of representing their country at the very highest level.

Hear the inside stories, relive the key moments, and celebrate a tournament that made history.

. Expect exclusive insights, behind-the-scenes tales, and plenty of laughter as these legends open up about their careers, their bond with the fans, and what it means to be part of Welsh football history.

Hosted in Cardiff at the Vale Arena, this one-off event offers fans the chance to get closer than ever to their heroes.

10 Year Wales Euro 2016 Anniversary

📅 Friday 8th may

📍 Vale arena Cardiff CF11 8TW

🕰️ 6:00pm

🤝 Meet & Greet available

Standard Ticket: £30

Meet & Greet Ticket: £65

Tickets are available via https://www.ak-promotions.co.uk/

A must for every Wales supporter – relive the magic, celebrate the memories, and enjoy an unforgettable evening with three legends of the game.

Meanwhile, Wales have announced ticketing arrangements for their crucial World Cup playoff matches next year.

To reach the FIFA World Cup, Cymru will play Bosnia & Herzegovina in the semi-final (Thursday 26 March) and will meet either Italy or Northern Ireland in a play-off final or an international challenge match (Tuesday 31 March). Both matches will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium with a 7:45pm kick off.

Seat renewals for campaign ticket holders will begin on Monday 19 January, and Red Wall members will be able to purchase tickets from Thursday 5 February.

Cymru’s previous play-off matches have sold out quickly and fans are encouraged to book their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

A new pricing structure has been implemented for the play-off pathway, with all profits from international matches being invested directly into improving the grassroots game across Wales.

The FAW say it always tries to keep ticket prices as affordable as possible for Cymru fans, evident by the first increase on the cheapest child tickets in more than 30 years. Inflation also means that other ticket prices for Cymru match days have had to be increased.

The full pricing information (per game) is available HERE

The new pricing structure will also be used for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign as well as the UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying campaign (excluding friendly matches).

The ticket sales process for the play-off pathway is defined as follows.

Stage 1- 2024-25 Campaign Ticket Holders (Seat renewal only)

Opens 12pm Monday 19 January, closes 12pm Wednesday 4 February. 1 ticket per eligible member.

Seat renewal only. No other tickets will be on sale during this period.

Stage 2- 2024/26 Red Wall Adult/Junior Members

Opens 12pm Thursday 5 February, closes 11:30am Thursday 12 February. 2 tickets per member when stage opens (includes renewed seats).

Max tickets increases to 4 per member 12pm Friday 6 February (inclusive of any tickets renewed/purchased previously).

2024/26 Red Wall membership is available to purchase here.

Stage 3- Previous booking history

Opens 12pm Thursday 12 February. 4 tickets per eligible supporter (subject to change and availability).

Cymru supporters with booking history for any Cymru Men’s match in 2024 or 2025, or any Cymru Women’s home match in 2024 or 2025 (excluding WEURO 2025 finals).

The additional criteria is in place for stage 3 in an effort to prevent away supporters booking in home areas.

The full ticketing information for the play-off is available HERE