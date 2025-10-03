Stars of Euro 2016 to reunite for 10 year anniversary event

It was the greatest summer of our lives – and now it’s set to be revisited for a one-off special celebration.

Chris Coleman, Ashley Williams and Joe Ledley are to join forces for a special celebration of Wales at Euro 2016.

It’s set to be a truly special night as three icons of Welsh football take to the stage to share their incredible stories from the pitch and beyond.

From leading Wales to the historic Euro 2016 semi-final, to unforgettable nights in red that united a nation, the Welsh icons will reflect on the highs, the challenges, and the pride of representing their country at the very highest level.

Hear the inside stories, relive the key moments, and celebrate a tournament that made history.

. Expect exclusive insights, behind-the-scenes tales, and plenty of laughter as these legends open up about their careers, their bond with the fans, and what it means to be part of Welsh football history.

Hosted in the heart of Cardiff at the Vale Arena, this one-off event offers fans the chance to get closer than ever to their heroes.

10 Year Wales Euro 2016 Anniversary

📅 Friday 8th may

📍 Vale arena Cardiff CF11 8TW

🕰️ 6:00pm

🤝 Meet & Greet available

Standard Ticket: £30

Meet & Greet Ticket: £65

Tickets are available via https://www.ak-promotions.co.uk/

A must for every Wales supporter – relive the magic, celebrate the memories, and enjoy an unforgettable evening with three legends of the game.