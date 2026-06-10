Stephen Welsh ends his long association with Celtic by joining Swansea

Anthony Brown, Press Association

Stephen Welsh has ended his long association with Celtic by joining Swansea on a permanent transfer.

The 26-year-old came through the Hoops academy and made 70 appearances for his boyhood club after making his debut in 2020 but has been unable to fully establish himself at Parkhead.

After Welsh spent the past season on loan at Motherwell, Celtic agreed to terminate his contract a year early in order to give him the chance of a fresh start elsewhere.

The centre-back has now landed a two-year deal at Swansea with the option of an additional 12 months.

“I am delighted to be joining Swansea, it’s a big club with a proud history,” he told the Championship club’s website.

“They made it clear that they really wanted me, and with the way the head coach spoke about the club, the environment he wants to create and the way he wants to play, it was a no-brainer.

“The Championship is a brilliant division, and one I am excited to be playing my football in and challenging myself in. I have experience but I am also young enough to be ready for a new opportunity and a new chapter in my career.”

Swansea head coach Vitor Matos said: “Stephen is an experienced player, who will add quality to our squad.

“He is calm, mobile and used to playing for teams who look to be dominant with and without the ball.

“We are really pleased to have come to an agreement, and we are looking forward to starting work with him during pre-season.”

In confirming Welsh’s official departure on June 30, Celtic said: “Everyone at Celtic wishes Stephen all the very best for the future.”