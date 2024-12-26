Steve Bruce fuming after penalty decision goes against Blackpool at Wrexham

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce was furious with the referee after a controversial late penalty saw his side beaten 2-1 by Wrexham.

Ashley Fletcher gave the Tangerines an early lead when he latched onto James Husband’s cross to stun the bumper Boxing Day crowd after just three minutes.

They could have doubled their advantage when Hayden Coulson’s header from the edge of the box flashed past Mark Howard’s post.

Wrexham grew in confidence as the half wore on as Paul Mullin and James McClean both saw efforts blocked.

But Mullin made no mistake in the 23rd minute when he volleyed home from the edge of the area to pull the Red Dragons level with one of the goals of the season.

The home side went in search of a winner after the break as Ryan Barnett and Mullin both came close.

And with two minutes left on the clock the home side were given a penalty when Olly Casey was adjudged to have handled in the box and Steven Fletcher calmly converted to secure the points.

Bruce said: “It was poor from the referee today, especially the way the two teams have gone at it in a really good game.

“The one thing you want from the referee in a game like that is to just do his job. He looked at it, he was eight yards away, and he didn’t give it to start with.

“Maybe that’s because they’ve crowded around him and tried to influence him, which you’re not allowed to do these days, then he’s given the decision, which is ludicrous.

“Olly turned his back to get out of the way of it and it hit him, so a poor, poor decision.

“It hasn’t been our day, but in terms of the way we played in a difficult place to come, I thought we were terrific.

“It’s disappointing because, if you lose to a goal like the wonder-goal the kid scored today, then you accept it.

“But I won’t accept that as it was the wrong decision and really poor.”

Steve Parkin, Wrexham’s assistant manager, said: “I think the first half we were a little disappointed.

“Not necessarily with the way we played, but we felt we could have forced the game a bit more and been a little more positive and needed to have a little more edge to our game.

“In the second half I thought we started great and got a really good side pinned in and didn’t let them out at all and didn’t let them breathe and create too many chances.

“We played a little bit further up the pitch which allowed us to get our midfield up against their midfield.

“We passed the ball better and moved the ball quicker and the crowd got behind us and we got a head of steam up and if we’d scored then, I think we would have won comfortably.

“Then we got a controversial penalty that decided it. I think it’s the first one we’ve had this season, so we’ll take it.”

